Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.25. 2,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

