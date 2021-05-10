Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $93.26 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.