Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

