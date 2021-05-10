Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,848 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

