Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,700 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

