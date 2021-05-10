Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

PRMW stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $4,509,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

