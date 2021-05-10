Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.66 on Friday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at $332,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,725 shares of company stock worth $113,494.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

