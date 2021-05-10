Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $25,296.25 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Alan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,360 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $19,842.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.66 on Monday. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $22,049,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

