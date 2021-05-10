PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $196.00. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

