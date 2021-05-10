Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.03

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.03 and last traded at C$36.93, with a volume of 94965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.69.

Several research firms have commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.81.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

