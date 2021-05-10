Poshmark (POSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.