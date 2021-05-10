Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $50.23. 580,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,106. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

