PopularCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $347,248.20 and approximately $140.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00668668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.05 or 1.00343248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00234247 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,805,750 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

