Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $448.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,457. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $212.63 and a twelve month high of $445.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $16,841,614. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

