Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

PIF stock opened at C$17.80 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a market cap of C$325.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.