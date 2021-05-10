Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 216.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

