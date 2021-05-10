PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLBY opened at $49.33 on Monday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. The company operates a platform that connects consumers with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. It serves consumers in various categories, including sexual wellness, style and apparel, gaming and lifestyle, and beauty and grooming.

