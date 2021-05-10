PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Cap of $5.79 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

