Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

PLYA opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

