Piper Sandler Trims Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.93.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average is $264.54.
In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
