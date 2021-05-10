Piper Sandler Trims Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average is $264.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

