Piper Sandler Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $28.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

TS stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

