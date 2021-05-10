Piper Sandler Comments on Lincoln National Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NYSE:LNC opened at $69.30 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

