Piper Sandler Comments on FedNat Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FedNat in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FNHC opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. FedNat has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in FedNat during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in FedNat by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

