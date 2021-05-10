Piper Sandler Comments on FB Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

