Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $91.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $86.12 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

