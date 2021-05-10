Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $234.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

