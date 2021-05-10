Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2,890.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

