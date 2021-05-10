PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
