Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Shares Up 15.4%

Photon Control (TSE:PHO) was up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.59. Approximately 1,404,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 369,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHO shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$382.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

