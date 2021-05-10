Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $243,731.04 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,653,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

PHAT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.