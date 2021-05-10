Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 7,355 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $12.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group comprises approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

