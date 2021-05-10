PGGM Investments Reduces Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,023 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

