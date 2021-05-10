PGGM Investments Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of Polaris worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII stock opened at $144.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

