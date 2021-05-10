PGGM Investments Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 214.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

AME opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

