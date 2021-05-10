PGGM Investments Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $195.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.76 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

