PGGM Investments Has $12.58 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,992 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 59,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.