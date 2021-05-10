PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $140.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

