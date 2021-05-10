Penta Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Penta has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $443,773.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.