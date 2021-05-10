Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $83.81. 62,104,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

