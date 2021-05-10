Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,426.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

