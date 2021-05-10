Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.72. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $618.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.