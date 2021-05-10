PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. Analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

