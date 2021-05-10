PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 1,800 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PYPL stock traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,888,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $286.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

