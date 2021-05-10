Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Paychex has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

