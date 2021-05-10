Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,933.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

