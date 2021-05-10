Paul M. Simons Sells 22,381 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BPFH opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,189,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,361,000 after purchasing an additional 151,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

