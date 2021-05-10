Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

