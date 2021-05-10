Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $319.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

