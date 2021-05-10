Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

PKOH stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.96 million, a P/E ratio of -164.87 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

