Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,267 shares of company stock worth $7,473,394. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

